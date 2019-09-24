LANCASTER – Mr. Donald Columbus Gamble, 85, of Lancaster, husband of Flonnie Mae Taylor Gamble, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Wesley Gamble and Sara Bessie Massey Gamble.
Mr. Gamble was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, and had retired from Springs Industries. Donald loved the beach, fishing and his dogs, Brindle and Gidget. Donald was loved by all who knew him. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Flonnie Mae Taylor Gamble; daughters, Donna Jenkins (Mike), Debbie Hyatt and Rebecca G. Clough (Kevin Robbins); sons, Danny Gamble and James Gamble (Sheri); three grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Gamble will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park with the Rev. Jim McClure officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Donna and Mike Jenkins, 2488 Morningside Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Gamble.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 25, 2019