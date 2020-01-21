Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Donald "Don" Evans Deas, 57, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

He was born May 15, 1962, in Chester, a son of the late David Lamar Deas and Frances Jourdan Deas. Don was the loving husband of Alicia Broadway Deas. His daughters, Taylor and Mackenzie, were his whole world, and he was extremely proud of the young women they have become.

Don was a successful self-employed businessman. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Don was a collector of many things and enjoyed telling stories. Friends remember his giving heart, great smile and charisma. Don will be greatly missed by his friends and especially his family.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Alicia Deas; his two daughters, Taylor Deas Emery (Josh) and Mackenzie Deas (fiancé, Cody Fowler); a brother, Lamar Deas (Amy); four sisters, Margaret Howze, Pat Ribelin (Bud), Nancy Rudd (Tony) and Betty Deas; his mother-in-law, Mary Frances Hudson; two brothers-in-law, Jeff Broadway and David Broadway (Crystal); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

The celebration of life service for Don will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jessie Adams.

The family will receive friends following the service; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, 133 S. Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Unity ARP Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 22, 2020

