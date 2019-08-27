Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Robert Hill. View Sign Service Information Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home, LLC PO Box 2634 Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-285-8000 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Robert Hill, 92, died peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Lancaster.

Don was born June 5, 1927, in Erie, Pa., to Gertrude Pender and Joseph Hill.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II, and attended Vanderbilt University.

He worked as a metallurgical engineer for U.S. Steel, first in Geneva Works, Provo, Utah, then in Pittsburgh, Pa., for over 30 years. He later worked as a consultant for U.S. Steel.

He was recognized in "Who's Who in America" for his money saving research for the Cold Rolling Mills in U.S. Steel plants. While on assignment in Utah, Don met and later married Donna Lundell on Sept. 3, 1955. She passed away on March 14, 2007.

Don had a love of reading, music, photography, model railroads and enjoying the family cottage at Lake Erie, as well as spending winters in Daytona, Fla. in retirement.

He loved formatting family movies and photos on his Apple computer, as well as informational YouTube videos, and was always eager to learn new things and see new places.

At 90 years of age, he moved to Lancaster from Pittsburgh. Don's sister reports that he was the most generous, kind person. When she was young and lost her eye, Don told the doctor to take one of his eyes to give to her.

Don was a proud father, a loving grandfather and a joyous great-grandfather.

Don is survived by his daughters, Annette (Louis) Boccio of Lancaster, and Collette (Jim) Holbert of Bridgeport, W. Va; sister, JoAnn (William) Jakubowski of Indiana; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; in-laws, Janice Lundell of Payson, Utah, and Roy and Carol Lundell of Spanish Fork, Utah; and faithful companions, Stig and Etta.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; sisters, Judith Morrin and Shirley Heffner; and brother, Paul Hill.

He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post #208 in Waxhaw, N.C.

Arrangements for a private memorial service are being handled by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, SC 29721.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

