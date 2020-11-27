KERSHAW – Rev. Donald Walton Coppedge, 88, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
Born in Jacksonville, Fla., he was a son of the late Arthur Walton Coppedge and Pauline Short Coppedge. He was married to Phyllis Nations Coppedge.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Donna C. Vincent and Paula C. Truesdale; son, Philip W. Coppedge; sister, Shirley Langley; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services were 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 210 N. Matson St., Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Bobby Massey.
Graveside services with military honors followed at Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Bryant D. Fersner.
The family greeted friends following the graveside service in the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 67, Kershaw, SC 29067; or the charity of one's choice
.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.