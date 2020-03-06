DARLINGTON – Donald Wesley "Donnie" McCaskill of Darlington died on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Donnie was the son of the late T.C. and Virtie Mae Outlaw McCaskill. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf. Donnie retired after 35 years with CP&L.
Surviving are his children, Donald Wesley McCaskill Jr. of Darlington and Lynn McCaskill of Hartsville; his sister, Janice Hamilton of Lancaster; his brother, Bruce McCaskill and wife, Geneva, of Lancaster; his grandson, Trey Oates; and his sister-in-law, Dianne McCaskill.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parent listed above and by his brother, Tommy McCaskill.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Lancaster Memorial Park, directed by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home.
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 7, 2020