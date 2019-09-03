Donna Baker Hearn

LANCASTER – Donna Baker Hearn, 55, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Vernon Ray Baker Sr. and Shirley Raffaldt Baker.
Survivors include daughters, Michelle Baker of Mount Holley, N.C. and Beth Hunter of Lincolnton, N.C.; brother, Vernon Ray Baker Jr.; and four grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 4, 2019
