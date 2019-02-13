Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Louise (Anderson) Champagne. View Sign

LANCASTER – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Donna Louise Anderson Champagne, 62, of Lancaster, will be held at a later date.

Donna died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at her home.

Born in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late William and Annie Mae Jordan Anderson.

Donna was employed by Mecklenburg County as an administrative assistant. She loved to read and make crafts, and always greeted everyone with a smile.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Jen) Champagne of Willmar, Minn., and Terry (Amber) Champagne of Pageland; eight grandchildren, Akeysha, Taylin, Carter, Caden, Cameron, Rylan, Madison and Karsyn; one great-grandson, Kyland; a brother, Jim (Mary Jo) Anderson of Missouri City, Texas; a sister, Sherry (Joe) McLemore of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

The family would like to thank all of her co-workers for the love and compassion shown to Donna during her illness.

Memorials in her memory may be directed to Kindred Hospice.

Baker Funeral Home is serving the Champagne family.

210 East Hilton Street

Kershaw , SC 29067

803-457-4771 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 13, 2019

