LANCASTER – Donnetta Hills-Redic, 56, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

She was a daughter of Velda Mae Smith and the late Donald George Hill.

Survivors include daughter, Tiffany Hills of Cleveland, Ohio; her mother of Cleveland; brother, Antonio Hill of Cleveland; and two grandchildren.

Services are noon Friday, Sept. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

