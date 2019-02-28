LANCASTER – Donnie Alvin Clark, 72, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
He was a son of the late Troy James Clark and the late Louise McKinney Clark and was married to Beverley Lawrence Clark.
Survivors include, his wife of Lancaster; sons, Donnell Clark, Robert Clark and Joel Clark, all of Washington, D.C.; stepson, Raymond Izzard of Columbia; daughters, Leslie Clark and Christina Clark, both of Washington, D.C., and Jacqueline Coleman of Lancaster; stepdaughters, Kareisha Massey, Tanii Izzard, Donavan Hutchinson, Carlos Francis, Neville Simson, Christine Frances, Vinetta Reid, Lerone Lawrence and Alrick Nicley; brother, Charlie Clark of Charlotte; sister, Ann Clark of Washington, D.C.; and seven grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2019