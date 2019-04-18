KERSHAW – Donnie Lee Outen, 56, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
He was a son of the late W.L. Outen and Carrie Jewell Holmes Outen. He was married to Sharon Phillips Outen.
Survivors include his wife; children, Shannon Lee Bowers and Dustin Brannon Fletcher; brother, William Ronald Outen; and three grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jason Moss, with private burial at a later date in Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 19, 2019