LANCASTER – Donnitta Shellong Mingo, 46, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Born in Englewood, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Earnestine Mingo.

Survivors include daughter, Saniiya A'Rieez Mingo of Lancaster; sons, Traevis Mingo of Kershaw, Daevon Mingo of San Antonio, Texas, Malik Wilson of Virginia, Nijel Wilson of Kershaw and Marquavis Mingo of Heath Springs; and sisters, Denina Mingo of Washington, D.C., and Andrea Mingo of Heath Springs.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Visitation is 1 p.m., Aug. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home.

