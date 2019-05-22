Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mrs. Dora Lee Phillips Deese, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Lancaster.

She was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Kershaw County, a daughter of Robert David Phillips and Minnie Stewart Phillips, and was the wife of Bill Deese.

Dora was a graduate of Buford High School and the Carolette's Beauty School in Columbia. She was the owner and operator of Dora's Beauty Shop in Lancaster.

Important cornerstones of her life were her family, abiding faith and love of music. Dora enjoyed going on church mission trips, camping at Springmaid Beach and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the order of the Eastern Star.

Dora was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she held many leadership positions, was a member of the Faithful Saints Sunday school class and was a loyal choir member for many years. She served as director of the Moriah Baptist Association Women's Missionary Union for five years. Dora was, above all else, a cherished mother and nana.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Phyllis D. Leventis (George A. Sr.) of Mount Pleasant; her son, Kelvin Murl Deese (Wanda T.) of Heath Springs; four grandchildren, George A. Leventis Jr., Christopher Leventis, Kent Deese (Adrian) and Traci Deese Shigley (Todd); and four great-grandchildren, Hudson Deese, Julia Claire Deese, Eliza Shigley and Molly Anne Shigley.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bill Deese; her parents; four brothers, Ray Phillips, Stanley Phillips, Claude Phillips and Robert Phillips Jr.; and two sisters, Alma Roberts and Margaret Gardner.

The celebration of life funeral service for Dora will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Immanuel Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Anderson. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall, and at other times at the home of Murl and Wanda Deese.

Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

