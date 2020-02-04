LANCASTER – Doris Belk Barr, 85, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Henry Bascum Belk and Hattie Bell Plyler Belk. She was married to Steve Barr.
Survivors include her husband; nephews, Jackie Sims and Gary H. Peagler; niece, Janet Page; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Wayne Dickson and Andy Byers, with burial at New Cut Presbyterian Church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Cut Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 2617 New Cut Church Road Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 5, 2020