LEXINGTON – Doris Bradley Gardner, 85, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late William Eddie Bradley and Emma Catoe Bradley. She was married to the late John Robert Gardner.
Survivors include son, Wayne Gardner of Lexington; sister, Joyce Payne; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services were 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Bart Miles and Bobby Joyner, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 901 S. Pine St., Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 4, 2020