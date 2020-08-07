1/
Doris Cauthen
LANCASTER – Doris Cauthen, 59, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late James Cauthen and the late Jessie Coleman Cauthen.
Survivors include daughter, Melonie Banks of Rock Hill; son, Ledell Javon Wilson of Rock Hill; sisters, Betty Morris of Charlotte, Brenda Hall of Weeki Wachee, Fla., and Debra Cauthen of Lancaster; brothers, Jimmy Cauthen of Kingston, N.C., Larry Cauthen and the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, both of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are noon Monday, Aug. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
