LANCASTER – Mrs. Doris Gaskins Hudson, 86, passed peacefully from this life into Heaven on Sept. 24, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Lancaster.

She was born April 9, 1933, in Camden, to the late John Shell Gaskins and Beulah Deese Gaskins. She was married to the late James Franklin "Frank" Hudson Sr.

Mrs. Hudson was a faithful servant of God and a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. Her faith was demonstrated through her many acts of kindness during her life. She had a compassionate heart that was always drawn to those who were in need of encouragement.

Over the years, she baked thousands of cakes to bring cheer and smiles to others. She will be remembered for her wit, her generosity, her strong faith and her unconditional love.

She is survived by son, Jimmy and his wife, Sherry, of Lancaster; daughters, Carolyn and her husband, Ken, of Greenville, N.C., and Lorri Crawford and her husband, Richard, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Michelle Allen (Bill), Caroline Hudson (Liz), Emily Leaphart (Jason), Patrick Crawford, Adam Crawford, Shelly Wojatschek (Gerd) and Kenny Wilburn; great-grandchildren, Andrew Allen, Anna Beth Allen, Anson Allen, Paul Barrett, George Barrett, Alexandra Hudson-Wilcox, Logan Leaphart and Gracie Leaphart; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Ernest Gaskins and LC Gaskins; sisters, Louise Mackey, Geneva Taylor, Beulah Mae Robinson and Janie Montgomery; and a great-grandson, Alex Leaphart.

A service to celebrate the life of Doris Hudson and glorify God will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Sherwood Baptist Church in Lancaster, with the Revs. Rusty McAlister, Larry Helm and Bobby Broach officiating.

The family will receive visitors at the church after the service, and at other times at the home of Richard and Lorri Crawford.

The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to Gideons International, Lancaster Camp U39076, P.O. Box 1302, Lancaster SC 29721; or White Oak Manor – Activities Department, 253 Craig Manor Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

