Doris (Belk) Gates

  • "So sorry to hear of Mrs.Gates passing. My thoughts are with..."
    - Mark S. Taylor
  • "Such a lovely lady! My thoughts and prayers to the family."
    - Smiley Spratt-Wactor
  • "To the family, I was so sad to read of Doris's Passing. I..."
    - Bobbie Johnston
  • "Love all of ya'll so much. Just know you're in my thoughts..."
    - Julie Phillips (Suthard)
  • "Dear Family: John and I were so saddened to hear of Doris'..."
    - Gail Gates
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Lancaster, SC
Ms. Doris Belk Gates died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25, at First Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Born in Union County, N.C., Ms. Gates was the daughter of the late Dempster Hazel Belk and Bessie Luvenia Smith.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lancaster and retired from the Lancaster Police Department after many years of service.
Survivors include her sons, Michael "Kim" Roof of Lancaster, Chuck Gates of Rock Hill, Gabe Gates of Greencastle, Pa., and Gregg Gates of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made, in Ms. Gates name, to the Humane Society of your choice.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019
