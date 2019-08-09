Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris May (French) Lloret. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris May (French) Lloret, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on the evening of July 18, 2019, at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.

Born Sept. 3, 1931, to Leslie J. and Arlene L. French, she grew up in Queens, N.Y.

Doris graduated from nursing school at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn and Columbia Bible College in 1956.

She married Paul Gales Lloret on Sept. 7, 1957, and after a brief stint in the mission field, Doris, Paul and their children settled in Clayton, N.J. Doris worked as a nurse at West Jersey Health Systems until her retirement in 1996.

She and Paul then moved to Boones Mill, Va., and later to Lancaster. Doris and Paul were the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Doris was an avid gardener, able to make nearly any plant grow with vigor. She was also a voracious reader and a particular fan of procedural crime mysteries. She and Paul met in choir at college and she maintained a life-long love of music. She had a dry wit and a pragmatic point of view that delighted her close friends and family.

Doris was a woman of deep faith who continued her mission work long after she and Paul left Nicaragua. Over the years they opened their home to many couples and young adults, providing a safe and stable environment grounded by faith. Doris was by no means a socialite, but those who had the honor of knowing her well loved and respected her deeply.

Doris is survived by husband, Paul; children, Richard Lloret, Daniel Lloret and Jennifer Bryan; siblings, Stan French and Valerie Edwards; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Second Baptist Church in Lancaster, with visitation at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wycliffe Bible Translators. Doris May (French) Lloret, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on the evening of July 18, 2019, at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.Born Sept. 3, 1931, to Leslie J. and Arlene L. French, she grew up in Queens, N.Y.Doris graduated from nursing school at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn and Columbia Bible College in 1956.She married Paul Gales Lloret on Sept. 7, 1957, and after a brief stint in the mission field, Doris, Paul and their children settled in Clayton, N.J. Doris worked as a nurse at West Jersey Health Systems until her retirement in 1996.She and Paul then moved to Boones Mill, Va., and later to Lancaster. Doris and Paul were the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Doris was an avid gardener, able to make nearly any plant grow with vigor. She was also a voracious reader and a particular fan of procedural crime mysteries. She and Paul met in choir at college and she maintained a life-long love of music. She had a dry wit and a pragmatic point of view that delighted her close friends and family.Doris was a woman of deep faith who continued her mission work long after she and Paul left Nicaragua. Over the years they opened their home to many couples and young adults, providing a safe and stable environment grounded by faith. Doris was by no means a socialite, but those who had the honor of knowing her well loved and respected her deeply.Doris is survived by husband, Paul; children, Richard Lloret, Daniel Lloret and Jennifer Bryan; siblings, Stan French and Valerie Edwards; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandchildren.The memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Second Baptist Church in Lancaster, with visitation at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wycliffe Bible Translators. Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close