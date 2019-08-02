Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Bailey) Vandeveer. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home Burial 11:00 AM Peninsula Memorial Park Newport News , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Doris Bailey Vandeveer, 92, of Rock Hill, widow of Harold Z. Vandeveer, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Brookdale Spring Arbor-Rock Hill.

She was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Holbrook, Md., a daughter of the late William Bailey and Martha Wallen Bailey.

Doris had an interesting and varied background. She left school after the 8th grade and later obtained her GED. Her employment started with the telephone company as a switchboard operator. She worked for the City of Newport News, Va. - Social Services Department.

Doris left this position to accept employment as a secretary at NASA Langley Research Center at the start of the Project Mercury Space Program. She continued in this positon working with the Mercury and Gemini space programs until the space program moved to Houston. She continued to work at Langley Research Center until her retirement in January 1988 with 28 years of service. Doris later worked for a contractor for NASA and retired from the company in 1996.

She was very active and had many varied hobbies. She handmade quilts for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including repairing quilts for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables for the family. She put together books on family ancestry, did cross stitch and refinished antique furniture. She loved collecting Christmas decorations, not only vintage but new.

Doris was an active member at the former St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Tega Cay. She attends Calvary Church in Charlotte. Doris frequently volunteered at Calvary Vacation Bible School, Bethel UMC Men's Warming Shelter in Rock Hill and at Metrolina Christian Academy in Indian Trail, N.C.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Vandeveer will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home with the Rev. Harold Vandeveer officiating.

Burial will be in the Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, Va. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Mrs. Vandeveer is survived by daughters, Barbara A. Miller and her husband Ray W. Miller Jr. of Lancaster and Patricia E. Hart of Ennice, N.C.; son, Harold G. Vandeveer and his wife Ferol of Fort Mill; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to or .

Notes to the family may be made at

