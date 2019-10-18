Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Clark Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Clark Baker, a resident of Chicago, Ill., died Sept. 18, 2019, while on a trip to Hilton Head.

She was born March 27, 1942, in Baxley, Ga., to parents Sara Jane Goose and Robert Cecil Clark Sr.

She graduated from Baker High School in Columbus, Ga., in 1960. She completed training as a registered nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and then received a Bachelor of Arts in nursing from the University of Georgia. She was employed at Eggleston Children's Hospital, where she held several supervisory positions and developed a special interest in managing children with ruminator syndrome.

In 1971, she entered the graduate nursing program at the University of Pittsburgh, where she received a master's degree in nursing. In 1979, she took a job as the vice president of nursing at Newington Children's Hospital in Newington, Conn., where she remained for 10 years. She then married Dr. Alfred L. Baker of Chicago, and the couple resided in Chicago until Ms. Baker's death. She worked with Friends Against Aids at the University of Chicago and held several positions at the Church of St. Paul and the Redeemer. She was active in city ward politics and, along with her husband, was a strong supporter of Wake Forest University.

She is survived by sister, Ann Clark Morrison; several nieces and nephews, Deborah Morrison McCandless of Hilton Head, Patricia Morrison Mack of Columbia, Greg Blen Clark of Woodstock, Ga., and Mike Brian Clark of Virginia; and numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Nov. 2 at the Church of St. Paul and the Redeemer, 4950 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, Ill.

Instead of flowers, please make gifts to the Dorothy C. and Alfred L. Baker Scholarship Fund at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston Salem, N.C., or the youth program at the Church of Saint Paul and the Redeemer. Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 19, 2019

