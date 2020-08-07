1/1
Dorothy Drakeford McKelvin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy "Dot" Drakeford McKelvin announced her peaceful passing on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 61.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her two brothers, Eddie Drakeford of Glendale, Md., and Henry Drakeford Jr. of Lancaster; as well as four sisters, Grace Izzard (Charlie) of Garner, N.C., Melanie Cofer (Charles) of Columbia, Janet Drakeford Weeks of Columbia and Sabrina Coleman (Jerome) of Clearwater, Fla.; her two aunts, Bessie Izzard of Kershaw and Lola Cureton of Killeen, Texas; and two uncles, Freddie Alexander and Walter Alexander, both of Charlotte, who had a significant impact as they were all raised together in the same house; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. Dorothy had an especially close relationship with her dear friends Bobby McIntyre and Renee McEachern.
Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, Russell McKelvin; and parents, Henry and Creola Drakeford.
A visitation service will be held at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, with committal rites at Belton Cemetery in Camden.
Memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Capital Campaign at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20018, (202) 269-0288.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved