It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy "Dot" Drakeford McKelvin announced her peaceful passing on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 61.

Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her two brothers, Eddie Drakeford of Glendale, Md., and Henry Drakeford Jr. of Lancaster; as well as four sisters, Grace Izzard (Charlie) of Garner, N.C., Melanie Cofer (Charles) of Columbia, Janet Drakeford Weeks of Columbia and Sabrina Coleman (Jerome) of Clearwater, Fla.; her two aunts, Bessie Izzard of Kershaw and Lola Cureton of Killeen, Texas; and two uncles, Freddie Alexander and Walter Alexander, both of Charlotte, who had a significant impact as they were all raised together in the same house; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends. Dorothy had an especially close relationship with her dear friends Bobby McIntyre and Renee McEachern.

Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, Russell McKelvin; and parents, Henry and Creola Drakeford.

A visitation service will be held at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, with committal rites at Belton Cemetery in Camden.

Memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be made to Capital Campaign at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20018, (202) 269-0288.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store