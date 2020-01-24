Dorothy Epting Lindler, 97
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Funeral services for Dorothy Epting Lindler, 97, formerly of Heath Springs, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
She was the wife of the late Homer Ray Lindler.
Survivors include daughters, Ann L. Sjoholm of Alpharetta, Ga., and Beth L. Sullivan of Jacksonville, Fla.; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and brother, Harold E. Epting of Columbia.
Memorials can be made to St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Community Hospice, or any other place of one's choice.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 25, 2020