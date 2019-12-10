LANCASTER – Dorothy Evans, 77, wife of Frank Evans, died early Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Dorothy was born March 8, 1942, in Williamsburg County, a daughter of the late Ben E. Richburg Sr. and Edith Goodman Richburg.
Dorothy was a self-employed hairdresser for many years and a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Evans; sons, Franklin Dale Evans Jr. and Brian Franklin Evans; sisters, Ann Morton and husband, Jackie, and Frances Brannen and husband, Elton; brother, Ben E. Richburg Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Collins, Delana Pilgrim and Lori Collins; and great-grandchildren, James Pilgrim, Mara Pilgrim, Reed Pilgrim and Fristo Collins.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Grace Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Marty Simmons, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Visitation with family and friends is 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hood Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 11, 2019