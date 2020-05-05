Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Faile" (Hinson) Faile. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on March 27, 1942, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Bonnie Hinson and Lula Hinson Hinson and was the wife of the late Robert "Sambo" Faile.

Mrs. Faile was the co-owner and operator of Sambo's 903 Drive In. She loved her husband, two grandsons, customers and staff at the grill, her dialysis family and her church. Mrs. Faile enjoyed shopping and singing in the choir at her church. She was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Mrs. Faile was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Robert "Sambo" Faile; and her parents, Bonnie and Lula Hinson.

Mrs. Faile is survived by her son, Cecil Faile and his wife, Lisa; two grandsons, Robert Faile III and Justin Faile; two brothers, Howell Hinson and Wayne Hinson; two sisters, Brenda Whitaker and Peggy Crenshaw; a brother-in-law, Williford Faile; two sisters-in-law, Mary Miller and Martha Watts; and special friends, Gary Sowell and Junior Morgan.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Faile will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Revs. Jackie Jenkins and J.D. Wilson. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgement and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.

Memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church, 5003 Taxahaw Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

www.burgessfunerals.com.

