1/
Dorothy Mae Caskey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Dorothy Mae Caskey, 70, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Hazel Lee Caskey and the late Katherine Massey Caskey.
Survivors include sons, Corey Clark and Emmanuel Clark, both of Lancaster; daughters, Lecia Clark and Gloria Medley, both of Lancaster, Karen Bouknight of Atlanta and Tanisha Stewart of Columbia; brother, Glen Dale Caskey of Lancaster; sisters, Peggy White, Nannie Ruth Talford and Leslie Foster, all of Lancaster; 17 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, officiated by the Rev. Dr. B.L. Stinson and the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 10 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved