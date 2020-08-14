LANCASTER – Dorothy Mae Caskey, 70, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Hazel Lee Caskey and the late Katherine Massey Caskey.

Survivors include sons, Corey Clark and Emmanuel Clark, both of Lancaster; daughters, Lecia Clark and Gloria Medley, both of Lancaster, Karen Bouknight of Atlanta and Tanisha Stewart of Columbia; brother, Glen Dale Caskey of Lancaster; sisters, Peggy White, Nannie Ruth Talford and Leslie Foster, all of Lancaster; 17 grandchildren; and 45 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, officiated by the Rev. Dr. B.L. Stinson and the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Viewing is 10 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store