LANCASTER – Mrs. Dorothy Ruth Sanders Childers, 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born January 19, 1926, in Camden, the daughter of the late Michael Sanders and Eula Bass Sanders and was the wife of the late Lewis Childers.
Mrs. Childers retired from Springs Industries. She was a member of High Point Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Childers is survived by sons, Eugene Childers (Betty) and Johnny Childers (Cheryl), both of Fort Lawn; daughters, Mary Deese (Danny), Diane Robertson and Lisa Childers, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jeffery Childers (Robin), Michael Childers (Cheryl), Scott Childers (Kelly), Johnny Wayne Robertson (fiancée, Tina), Brandon Steen (Lauren) and Tyler Grau; great-grandchildren, Michael Eugene Childers, Ryan Childers (Ashley), Justin Childers, Rusty Oliver (Brooke), Lauren Childers, Anna Childers and Haley Robertson; and great-great-grandchildren, Landon Childers and Braydon Childers.
Mrs. Childers was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Childers; her parents; brothers, George Sanders and Walters Sanders; sister, Cindy Sanders Hargett; and grandson, Jason Lee Childers.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Childers was 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Marty Simmons. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Childers.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 28, 2019