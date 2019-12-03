LANCASTER – Dorothy Virginia Horton, 89, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Horton was born on April 2, 1930, in McBee to the late George Benton and Nellie Snipes Benton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Horton.
She retired from Lancaster County School system and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Mrs. Horton is survived by her son, James A. Horton Jr. (Sherry) of Lancaster; daughters, Melba Joy Stieber (Gary) of Houston, Texas, and Merry Smyre (John) of Lancaster; grandchildren, Ashley Gentry (Joseph) of Lancaster, Andrew Smyre (Drasti) of Charleston and Marcus Smyre of Portsmouth, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Austin Gentry of Lancaster and Nathan Gentry of Lancaster.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor David Sanders officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Horton family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 4, 2019