LANCASTER – Douglas 'HiP' A. Hayden, 70, died Aug. 11, 2020.

He was a son of the late Calvin C. Hayden and the late Lois Blakeney Hayden.

Survivors include daughters, Corinthia Hayden and Tameca Baxter, both of Lancaster; sons, Douglas Hayden and Fredrick Reid, both of Lancaster, and Shawn Cureton of Waxhaw, N.C.; brother, Calvin "Geno" Hayden of Lancaster; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services are noon Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

