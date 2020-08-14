1/
Douglas A. "HiP" Hayden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Douglas 'HiP' A. Hayden, 70, died Aug. 11, 2020.
He was a son of the late Calvin C. Hayden and the late Lois Blakeney Hayden.
Survivors include daughters, Corinthia Hayden and Tameca Baxter, both of Lancaster; sons, Douglas Hayden and Fredrick Reid, both of Lancaster, and Shawn Cureton of Waxhaw, N.C.; brother, Calvin "Geno" Hayden of Lancaster; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are noon Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved