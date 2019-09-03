Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Douglas "Doc" Aaron Rucker, 79, entered eternal rest on a beautiful Friday morning, Aug. 30, in his happy place amongst God's gifts of nature.

Douglas Aaron was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Honea Path, the son of Ruth Wright Rucker and Aaron Riley Rucker.

He graduated from Barr Street High School in 1957, Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., in 1961, and Howard University College of Dentistry in 1966.

After returning to Lancaster, Dr. Rucker started his career with Carolina Community Action as part of the Headstart Dental Program. Dr. Rucker opened his private practice, Rucker Dentistry, in 1966, and serviced his esteemed community until his death.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Ruby; children, Douglas Aaron Rucker Jr., Aaron Riley Rucker (Nikki), Patricia Rucker-McCray, Ruby Rucker Cooper (Ford), Carlton Douglas Rucker (Lori), Ellen Rucker Sellers (Bakari) and Ione Rucker Jamison; bonus son, Columbus "Chris" Parker (Jackie); grandchildren, Brandon, Skyla, Shaniya, Christina, Journey, Alexis, Ford Jr., Lake, Riley, Sean, Douglas, Siarra, Kai, Kathryn, Keenan, William, Antwan Jr., Rucker, Columbus III., Elle Carole, Stokely and Sadie Ellen; beloved aunt, Gladys Rucker Mattison; sisters, Margaret Rucker Sheftall (Jackson) and Patricia Rucker Pangburn (Kenneth); sister s-in-law, Robbie King Jones (Howard), Ellen King Ferguson, Patricia E. King, Margie Buckson King and Joyce Davis King' brothers-in-law, Andrew P. Corley and Louis James; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and relatives.

Services are noon Saturday, Sept. 7, viewing is from 9-11:30 a.m., at A. R. Rucker Middle School, 422 Old Dixie Road in Lancaster, with the Rev. Dr. Paulette Leak officiating and the Rev. Christopher Levy Johnson will give the euology. Private burial will follow in Lancaster.

Family visitation is 6-7 p.m Friday, Sept. 6, with viewing from noon-6 p.m., at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, 317 E. Barr St., Lancaster.

The family will receive friends at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Aaron Rucker, 618 Hilldale Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Representative John R. King is the funeral director in charge. Dr. Douglas "Doc" Aaron Rucker, 79, entered eternal rest on a beautiful Friday morning, Aug. 30, in his happy place amongst God's gifts of nature.Douglas Aaron was born Oct. 31, 1939, in Honea Path, the son of Ruth Wright Rucker and Aaron Riley Rucker.He graduated from Barr Street High School in 1957, Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., in 1961, and Howard University College of Dentistry in 1966.After returning to Lancaster, Dr. Rucker started his career with Carolina Community Action as part of the Headstart Dental Program. Dr. Rucker opened his private practice, Rucker Dentistry, in 1966, and serviced his esteemed community until his death.Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Ruby; children, Douglas Aaron Rucker Jr., Aaron Riley Rucker (Nikki), Patricia Rucker-McCray, Ruby Rucker Cooper (Ford), Carlton Douglas Rucker (Lori), Ellen Rucker Sellers (Bakari) and Ione Rucker Jamison; bonus son, Columbus "Chris" Parker (Jackie); grandchildren, Brandon, Skyla, Shaniya, Christina, Journey, Alexis, Ford Jr., Lake, Riley, Sean, Douglas, Siarra, Kai, Kathryn, Keenan, William, Antwan Jr., Rucker, Columbus III., Elle Carole, Stokely and Sadie Ellen; beloved aunt, Gladys Rucker Mattison; sisters, Margaret Rucker Sheftall (Jackson) and Patricia Rucker Pangburn (Kenneth); sister s-in-law, Robbie King Jones (Howard), Ellen King Ferguson, Patricia E. King, Margie Buckson King and Joyce Davis King' brothers-in-law, Andrew P. Corley and Louis James; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and relatives.Services are noon Saturday, Sept. 7, viewing is from 9-11:30 a.m., at A. R. Rucker Middle School, 422 Old Dixie Road in Lancaster, with the Rev. Dr. Paulette Leak officiating and the Rev. Christopher Levy Johnson will give the euology. Private burial will follow in Lancaster.Family visitation is 6-7 p.m Friday, Sept. 6, with viewing from noon-6 p.m., at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, 317 E. Barr St., Lancaster.The family will receive friends at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Aaron Rucker, 618 Hilldale Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.Representative John R. King is the funeral director in charge. Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close