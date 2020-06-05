Or Copy this URL to Share

He was the son of Milton and Barbara Hostetter of New Holland, Penn. Born in Stony Brook, N.Y., in 1964, he attended the local elementary school, then spent 8 years at The Bancroft School in Haddonfield, N.J. He lived for the past 32 years in a group home in Great Neck, N.Y.

For a number of years, Douglas worked in a sheltered workshop in Freeport, N.Y., and more recently was part of a team delivering Meals-On-Wheels and shopping for senior citizens in the Great Neck community. Douglas was also a faithful member of The Community Church of Great Neck.

Besides his parents, Douglas is survived by a brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Janice, of Roswell, Ga.; a niece, Erica and husband, Dillon Wood, of Kansas City, Mo.; and a nephew, Clayton Hostetter and wife, Nicole, of Houston, Texas; as well as many other relatives.

A memorial service will be planned when the current quarantines are lifted.

