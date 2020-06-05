GLEN COVE, N.Y. – Douglas Hostetter, 55, died at Glen Cove, N.Y., Hospital on Sunday, April 26, a victim of COVID-19.
He was the son of Milton and Barbara Hostetter of New Holland, Penn. Born in Stony Brook, N.Y., in 1964, he attended the local elementary school, then spent 8 years at The Bancroft School in Haddonfield, N.J. He lived for the past 32 years in a group home in Great Neck, N.Y.
For a number of years, Douglas worked in a sheltered workshop in Freeport, N.Y., and more recently was part of a team delivering Meals-On-Wheels and shopping for senior citizens in the Great Neck community. Douglas was also a faithful member of The Community Church of Great Neck.
Besides his parents, Douglas is survived by a brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Janice, of Roswell, Ga.; a niece, Erica and husband, Dillon Wood, of Kansas City, Mo.; and a nephew, Clayton Hostetter and wife, Nicole, of Houston, Texas; as well as many other relatives.
A memorial service will be planned when the current quarantines are lifted.
Gifts in Douglas' memory may be made to: ACLD, 807 S. Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage, NY 11714 (the non-profit agency which managed Doug's group home). Online: https://www.acld.org/support-us/commemorativegifts.
He was the son of Milton and Barbara Hostetter of New Holland, Penn. Born in Stony Brook, N.Y., in 1964, he attended the local elementary school, then spent 8 years at The Bancroft School in Haddonfield, N.J. He lived for the past 32 years in a group home in Great Neck, N.Y.
For a number of years, Douglas worked in a sheltered workshop in Freeport, N.Y., and more recently was part of a team delivering Meals-On-Wheels and shopping for senior citizens in the Great Neck community. Douglas was also a faithful member of The Community Church of Great Neck.
Besides his parents, Douglas is survived by a brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Janice, of Roswell, Ga.; a niece, Erica and husband, Dillon Wood, of Kansas City, Mo.; and a nephew, Clayton Hostetter and wife, Nicole, of Houston, Texas; as well as many other relatives.
A memorial service will be planned when the current quarantines are lifted.
Gifts in Douglas' memory may be made to: ACLD, 807 S. Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage, NY 11714 (the non-profit agency which managed Doug's group home). Online: https://www.acld.org/support-us/commemorativegifts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.