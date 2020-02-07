LANCASTER – Douglas Noel Harper, 76, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was a son of the late Gilbert Harper and Dorothy Dorough Massey.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Linda Harper Hoffner; sons, London Harper and Phaim Harper; brothers, Wallace Harper, Gary Harper, Randy Massey and Ben Massey; sisters, Tammy Massey and Peggy Snipes; and four grandchildren.
Services were 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020