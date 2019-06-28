HEATH SPRINGS – A service to celebrate the life of Douglas R. "Doug" Funderburk will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Flint Ridge Baptist Church in Heath Springs. The Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin will officiate.

The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

Mr. Funderburk passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Kershaw Health in Camden.

Mr. Funderburk was the husband of Betsy Bower Funderburk, and the son of the late Dan Reed and Virginia Robinson Funderburk.

Born in Heath Springs on Dec. 26, 1953, he was the second of three sons.

Mr. Funderburk was a former South Carolina Highway Patrolman, Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy, and former corrections officer with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He will be remembered for his quick wit and fun loving personality. He was an avid fisherman and lover of the outdoors.

Survivors include two daughters, Leann Oliver and her husband, Christopher, and Charleigh Funderburk; seven grandchildren, Carmen Hunter, Krystan Maxfield, Coley Oliver, Jaylee Oliver, Luke Funderburk, Jayce Funderburk and Braydon Brinson; and two brothers, Nathan Funderburk and his wife, Leanna, and Bryan Funderburk and his wife, Lisa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kayden Criminger.

Memorial contributions may be made to Street Feet, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, S.C. 29720.

