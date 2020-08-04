1/
Drea'man Rashawd Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Drea'man's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Drea'man Rashawd Robinson, 35, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
He was a son of Sharon Robinson and the late Marion Stevens.
Survivors include son, Drea'Marion Robinson of Lancaster; daughters, Destiny M. Robinson and Lundyn I. Robinson, both of Lancaster; his mother of Lancaster; sister, Kiwanis Robinson of Lancaster; brothers, Achillies L. Stevens and Shonquintous A. Stevens, both of Lancaster; and companion, Linda Herron.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved