Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Drea'man Rashawd Robinson, 35, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was a son of Sharon Robinson and the late Marion Stevens.

Survivors include son, Drea'Marion Robinson of Lancaster; daughters, Destiny M. Robinson and Lundyn I. Robinson, both of Lancaster; his mother of Lancaster; sister, Kiwanis Robinson of Lancaster; brothers, Achillies L. Stevens and Shonquintous A. Stevens, both of Lancaster; and companion, Linda Herron.

Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store