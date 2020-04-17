LANCASTER – Dusty Wayne Snipes, 23, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was a son of Dennis Larry Snipes and Jo Ann Helms Snipes.
Survivors include his parents; brother, Cody Wood; sister, Tiffany Nicole Wood; maternal grandmother, Myrtle Helms; and paternal grandparents, Larry and Betty Snipes.
Graveside services were 3 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Randy Mellichamp and Calvin Snipes.
Visitation was 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 18, 2020