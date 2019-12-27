LANCASTER – Dwight Randall "Randy" Roberts, 57, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
He was a son of the late Dwight Levere Roberts and Joyce Ann Macon Roberts.
Survivors include sister, Katherine R. McRae; and brother, Richard Roberts of Sherrill's Ford, N.C.
Services were 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Phillips McRae, with burial in the Quaker Cemetery in Camden.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 28, 2019