LANCASTER – Dwight Thomas Elder, 68, died Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was a son of Bennie Mae Dye Elder and the late Willie Elder.
Survivors include his mother of Lancaster; daughter, Marilyn Jackson of Lancaster; sons, Dwight Jr., Nicholas and Takendrick Sherrill, all of Lancaster; sisters, Willie Jean Cannon of Augusta, Ga., Gwendolyn Elder of Lancaster and Marilyn Cole and Bridgit Morris, both of Richmond, Va.; brothers, Douglas Elder, Anthony Elder and Lamont Elder, all of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private services are 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020