1/1
Earle J. Bedenbaugh
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROSPERITY - Earle J. Bedenbaugh, 92, widower of Jeannine B. Bedenbaugh, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at White Oak Manor.
Born on March 7, 1928, in Prosperity, he was a son of the late C. Boyd and Eula J. Bedenbaugh. He graduated from O'Neal High School and received a B.S. degree in animal husbandry from Clemson College. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran during the Korean Conflict. He, along with his brother David, organized Bedenbaugh Seed Co. in 1949. He was the past president of Bedenbaugh Realty and Development.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he served as vice-chairman of the congregation, Sunday school teacher, on church council and as chairman of the building committee.
He was the founder of the Mid-Carolina Club, which was recognized as one of the best recreational facilities FHA has ever financed. He was involved in Clemson IPTAY and was chair emeritus, Newberry County Development Board, Newberry Farm Bureau, and past chairman of the Newberry County Republican Party. He served with the Department of Agriculture as state director and served eight years in Washington as deputy administrator over the nations farm programs. At the time, he was one of two South Carolinians to hold an appointed position in Washington. Mr. Bedenbaugh was awarded The Order of the Palmetto. He enjoyed family, sports, playing golf and community involvement.
He is survived by daughters, Jean Bedenbaugh (Dave), Jan Blackwell (Larry) and Lisa Sulka (John); a son, Charles Bedenbaugh (Hayley); a brother, David Bedenbaugh; grandchildren, Heather Storey (Jim), Brannon Edgerton (Patrick), Alex Bedenbaugh (Makenzie), Haley Sulka and Michael Sulka; and great-grandsons, James Storey and Wells Storey.
He was predeceased by grandsons, Matt Blackwell and Will Bedenbaugh.
Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in Newberry Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Grace Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 188, Prosperity, SC 29127; the Matt Blackwell Foundation, P.O. Box 188, Lancaster, SC 29721; or Refreshing Outlook (The Will Memorial Sports Complex) P.O. Box 839, Prosperity, SC 29127.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry. www.mcswainevans.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved