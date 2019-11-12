LANCASTER – Earnest Wayne Pardue, 78, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Lancaster, a son of the late Earnest Coleman Pardue and Carrie Louise Sweatt Pardue.

Mr. Pardue was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. He was employed with Duke Energy for over 30 years. Mr. Pardue always enjoyed working outdoors. His greatest enjoyment outdoors was raising his cows.

Mr. Pardue is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Hudson Pardue, of Lancaster; a daughter, Angie Pardue Elder and her husband, John, of Charles Town, W.Va.; a grandson, Thomas Elder of Charles Town; and sisters, Betty Louise Pardue Crook and Ellen Geraldine Pardue Walters and her husband , Clyde, all of Lancaster.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Pardue will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Zion United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Michael Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Zion United Methodist Church and at other times at the home of Wayne and Linda.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Pardue.