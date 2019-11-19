LANCASTER – Eddie James McKinney, 54, died Nov. 13, 2019.
He was the son of Bertha Reid McKinney and the late James McKinney.
Survivors include daughter, Danielle Miller of Lancaster; sons, Marvin Baker of Charlotte, Raheem McKinney of Virginia and JaQuavious Miller of Lancaster; sister, Jennilla Jordan of Wadesboro, N.C.; and brothers, Alphonso Mc-Kinney and Reginald McKinney, both of Lancaster.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 20, 2019