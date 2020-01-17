LANCASTER – Edith "Evelyn" Rogers Eudy, 90, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Carl Daniel Rogers and Mary Lucy James Rogers. She was married to the late Robert "Earl" Eudy.
Survivors include children, Robert "Larry" Eudy of Kershaw, Edith "Delaine" Polk of Monroe, N.C., and William "Lloyd" Eudy and Carl "Douglas" Eudy, both of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at High Point Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. William Belk and Dale Walters, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. in the church fellowship hall prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to High Point Baptist Church, 1888 Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 18, 2020