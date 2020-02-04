LANCASTER – Edith Lee Ingram Sims Baker, 90, of Lancaster, widow of Reece Sims and wife of Herbert Elmer Baker, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1929, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James Thomas Ingram and Wincie Parker Ingram. Mrs. Baker retired from Grace Bleachery. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday school for sixty years. Mrs. Baker enjoyed flowers and working with them. In addition, she also loved baking and teaching the art to her grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Baker will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Trent McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband, Herb Baker; three sons, Roger Sims and his wife, Sandy, Jimmy Sims and his wife, Mary, all of Lancaster, and Donnie Sims and his wife, Diane, of Heath Springs; four grandchildren, Sharon Minors, Tracie Veal (David), Ronnie Sims and Candice McDaniel (Bo); and six great-grandchildren, Kelsey Veal, Kayley Veal, Ryan Minors, Cameron Sims, Haley Sims and Austin McDaniel.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Antioch Baptist Church and other times at the home of Roger and Sandy Sims.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church – Building Fund, 3052 Taxahaw Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Baker.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 5, 2020