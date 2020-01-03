HEATH SPRINGS – Edna Elizabeth Funderburk Lisenby, 85, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Yancey Funderburk and Lula Sinclair Funderburk. She was married to the late Otis Lisenby.
Survivors include daughters, Angela Kay Lisenby and Susan Balchin; and four grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Hammond, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to InReach, 1631 Forsythia Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208 or online at www.inreachnc.org.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 4, 2020