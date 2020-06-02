Effie Fortenberry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Effie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN – Effie Virginia Hilton Fortenberry, 92, widow of Raymond Buddy "R.B." Fortenberry, passed away May 31, 2020.
A native of Kershaw County and daughter of the late Jessie Ernest and Lillie Adams Hilton, she was a retired employee of Inman Mills, a door greeter at Walmart for seven years and a member of Greer Church of God of Prophecy.
Surviving are two sons, Guy Fortenberry (Pat) of Inman and Phil Fortenberry (Carolyn) of Greer; a daughter, Carol Gosnell of Lyman; a sister, Mary Ellen Rutledge of Heath Springs; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, conducted by Pastor Byron Morrell.
The family greeted friends after the graveside service keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Carol Gosnell.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved