INMAN – Effie Virginia Hilton Fortenberry, 92, widow of Raymond Buddy "R.B." Fortenberry, passed away May 31, 2020.
A native of Kershaw County and daughter of the late Jessie Ernest and Lillie Adams Hilton, she was a retired employee of Inman Mills, a door greeter at Walmart for seven years and a member of Greer Church of God of Prophecy.
Surviving are two sons, Guy Fortenberry (Pat) of Inman and Phil Fortenberry (Carolyn) of Greer; a daughter, Carol Gosnell of Lyman; a sister, Mary Ellen Rutledge of Heath Springs; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, conducted by Pastor Byron Morrell.
The family greeted friends after the graveside service keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Carol Gosnell.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
A native of Kershaw County and daughter of the late Jessie Ernest and Lillie Adams Hilton, she was a retired employee of Inman Mills, a door greeter at Walmart for seven years and a member of Greer Church of God of Prophecy.
Surviving are two sons, Guy Fortenberry (Pat) of Inman and Phil Fortenberry (Carolyn) of Greer; a daughter, Carol Gosnell of Lyman; a sister, Mary Ellen Rutledge of Heath Springs; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, conducted by Pastor Byron Morrell.
The family greeted friends after the graveside service keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Carol Gosnell.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.