Mrs. Eleanor McKeown Caskey, 99, of Lancaster, widow of the late Jay Bart Caskey, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at MUSC-Health, Lancaster.
She was born Jan. 27, 1920, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Theodore Perry "Bud" McKeown and Irene Bell McKeown. She graduated valedictorian from Lancaster High School in 1937.
A homemaker, Mrs. Caskey was a long time member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for over 60 years. She was devoted to her family and her church.
Mrs. Caskey is survived by sons, Dale Caskey (Donna) of Lancaster, Jay D. Caskey (Debbie) of York and a daughter, Cindy Oberfelder (Bob) of Cary, N.C. ; sister, Mrs. Marian M. Bailey of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Noel Caskey, Aimee Caskey Watson (Chris), Alex Caskey, Holly Caskey, Daniel Oberfelder and Ryan Oberfelder (Angela Stumph); and a great-granddaughter, Addison Watson.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Francis "Jimbo" McKeown; and three sisters, Alma M. Cauthen, Jackie M. Amick and Joyce M. Ormand.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Bethel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mike Hammond officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m., Oct. 16, at Bethel Baptist Church.
The family suggests that memorials be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 3149 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster SC 29720.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is serving the Caskey family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 16, 2019