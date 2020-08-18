LANCASTER – Elena Evelyn Brown Heinzerling, 94, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Charlotte, a daughter of the late Walter Brown and Mary Ethel Hargett Brown, and was the wife of George Heinzerling.
Mrs. Heinzerling enjoyed shopping and interior design. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren. Mrs. Heinzerling was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Heinzerling is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Heinzerling; a daughter, Leslie Barry and her husband, Daniel; three grandchildren, Jillian Barry, Ford Barry and William Barry; three nephews, Jim Campbell, Joe Campbell and Andy Brown; and a niece, Rebecca Shofner.
Mrs. Heinzerling was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Brown; and two sisters, Margaret Shofner and Doris Mitchell.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Heinzerling will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jim McClure. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Lancaster, 404 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
