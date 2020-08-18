1/1
Elena Evelyn (Brown) Heinzerling
1926 - 2020
LANCASTER – Elena Evelyn Brown Heinzerling, 94, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Charlotte, a daughter of the late Walter Brown and Mary Ethel Hargett Brown, and was the wife of George Heinzerling.
Mrs. Heinzerling enjoyed shopping and interior design. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren. Mrs. Heinzerling was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Heinzerling is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Heinzerling; a daughter, Leslie Barry and her husband, Daniel; three grandchildren, Jillian Barry, Ford Barry and William Barry; three nephews, Jim Campbell, Joe Campbell and Andy Brown; and a niece, Rebecca Shofner.
Mrs. Heinzerling was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Brown; and two sisters, Margaret Shofner and Doris Mitchell.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Heinzerling will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jim McClure. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Lancaster, 404 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Evelyn Heinzerling.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
