LANCASTER – Elfreida Witherspoon, 79, died Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was born on March 18, 1941, to the late James and Maggie Witherspoon II in Lancaster.
She was a member of Clement Memorial AME Zion Church. She retired from Mercy Hospital as a ward secretary after 35 years of service.
Survivors are one son, Dr. Anthony Witherspoon of Saint Louis, Mo.; two granddaughters, Brittany W. Agossadou and Anquanette Sherree Witherspoon, both of Saint Louis; two great-grandsons; three sisters, Carolyn Blake, Geraldine Johnson and Bobbie Johnson; and three brothers, Ernest Witherspoon, James Witherspoon III and Herbert Witherspoon.
A private service will be held at noon Monday, May 11, at Stewart Funeral Home in Heath Springs, with burial in the White Oak AME Zion Church Cemetery. Services will be conducted by the Revs. Edwin Ferguson and Sheila Herron.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only ten people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 9, 2020