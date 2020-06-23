MYRTLE BEACH – Elizabeth Ann Blackmon, 83, died Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in York County on Jan. 9, 1937, a daughter of the late Joe and Mary (Phillips) Bailey.
She loved her family and being at the beach.
Survivors include her husband, Alva H. Blackmon; daughters, Sherry (David) Faile, Teresa (Kent) Henderson and Kim (Kyle) Hinson; grandchildren, Dawn (Ron) Robinson, Matthew Faile, Melissa (John) Swartz, Ashley (Jason) Sroupe, Gracie, Abbie and Bradley Hinson; great-grandchildren, Ron-Ron Robinson, Talan, Riley and Owen Faile, Tori Robinson, Bella and Blaire Stroupe and Austin Swartz; and brothers, Thomas "Buck" Bailey and Robert "Slick" Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack, Gene, Richard and Harold Bailey; and sister, Emma Jane Bailey.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Elgin Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Elgin Baptist Church, 2303 Belmont St., Lancaster, SC 29720; or First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500-4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of MSA Hospice for their loving care during Elizabeth's illness.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me (Philippians 4:13).
She was born in York County on Jan. 9, 1937, a daughter of the late Joe and Mary (Phillips) Bailey.
She loved her family and being at the beach.
Survivors include her husband, Alva H. Blackmon; daughters, Sherry (David) Faile, Teresa (Kent) Henderson and Kim (Kyle) Hinson; grandchildren, Dawn (Ron) Robinson, Matthew Faile, Melissa (John) Swartz, Ashley (Jason) Sroupe, Gracie, Abbie and Bradley Hinson; great-grandchildren, Ron-Ron Robinson, Talan, Riley and Owen Faile, Tori Robinson, Bella and Blaire Stroupe and Austin Swartz; and brothers, Thomas "Buck" Bailey and Robert "Slick" Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack, Gene, Richard and Harold Bailey; and sister, Emma Jane Bailey.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Elgin Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Elgin Baptist Church, 2303 Belmont St., Lancaster, SC 29720; or First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500-4th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of MSA Hospice for their loving care during Elizabeth's illness.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me (Philippians 4:13).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.