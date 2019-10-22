Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Howey. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Miss Elizabeth Ann "Betsy" Howey, 62, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 11, 1956, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James Henry Howey Sr. and Bettie Jean Weeks Howey.

She was a 1975 graduate of Lancaster High School and received an associate's degree from USC Lancaster. Miss Howey enjoyed drawing and painting pictures that she would give to family members and friends. She was always ready to drink a cold Coca Cola. Miss Howey was a Gamecocks fan and enjoyed playing bingo and winning prizes. She enjoyed writing to and receiving letters from family and friends.

Miss Howey is survived by brothers, James H. "Jimbo" Howey and his wife, Anne, of Lancaster, William Jackson "Bill" Howey and his wife, Frances, of Jacksonville, Fla., Robert Strom Caldwell Howey and his wife, Anne, of Lancaster and Lt. Col. David Spratt Howey and his wife, Gina, of Leavenworth, Kan.

A service to celebrate the life of Miss Howey will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Edgar McCall officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Lancaster Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721.

