Born October 25, 1930, Lib was the only child of Jake and Ruby Horton and was married to the late Laurie W. Stogner for 60 years.

Lib is survived by two daughters, Terry Hendrix of Lancaster and Merry Lebo of Easley; three grandchildren, Tessa Cox (Chuck), Scott Steele (Carrie), and Charlie Lebo; and five great-grandchildren, River, Layla and Seneca Steele, and Parker and Chucky Cox.

Lib's life-long career was as a telephone operator with the Lancaster Telephone Co. She loved her work and loved her fellow telephone operator friends. She also loved her family, especially the children. She loved to gather with them and tell them funny stories about herself, making them laugh until tears came.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory. Lib will be buried beside her beloved Laurie in Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Glenwood Baptist Church, 600 Nichols Road, Lancaster, SC.

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

803-283-2100

